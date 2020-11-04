1/
Betty Ann (Kays) Housley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Sharfe Kays Housley, 85, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.
Born July 3, 1935 in Franklin County, Betty was the daughter of the late Ollie Sharfe and Ida Pearl Tipton Sharfe.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Donnie E. Kays and Jerry Housley, a sister and three brothers.
A member of Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church, Betty formerly operated the Kays Shoe Mart in Lawrenceburg.
Survivors include her three children, Jeff Kays and his wife Michele, Tony Kays and his wife Susan, and Janice Cunningham and her husband Michael, all of Lawrenceburg; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
No public services will be held. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials in memory of Betty are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Anderson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 494, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anderson News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved