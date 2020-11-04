Betty Ann Sharfe Kays Housley, 85, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.
Born July 3, 1935 in Franklin County, Betty was the daughter of the late Ollie Sharfe and Ida Pearl Tipton Sharfe.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Donnie E. Kays and Jerry Housley, a sister and three brothers.
A member of Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church, Betty formerly operated the Kays Shoe Mart in Lawrenceburg.
Survivors include her three children, Jeff Kays and his wife Michele, Tony Kays and his wife Susan, and Janice Cunningham and her husband Michael, all of Lawrenceburg; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
No public services will be held. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials in memory of Betty are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Anderson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 494, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
