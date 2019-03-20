Betty Ann (Gray) Kyle, 62, wife of 39 years to Lawrence W. "Larry" Kyle, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Including her husband. Betty is survived by two daughters, Ella Courtney of Winter Haven, Florida and Beverly Neal Gray of Lawrenceburg; a step-son, Jason Kyle of Winchester; a sister, Margie Gehefer of Lawrenceburg; two brothers, David Allison of Georgetown and Gary Courtney of Lexington.
Visitation was Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Services were Tuesday, March 19, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. George Smith and Derrick Sumerel officiated the service. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 21, 2019