Beverly Ann (Livingston) Johnson
Beverly Ann Livingston Johnson, 47, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in Lawrenceburg. Beverly was born Oct. 9, 1972 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky to the late Randall Livingston and Sandra Giles Brough of Versailles.
Beverly was a former employee with Florida Tile in Lawrenceburg. Beverly loved her family, and the special sleepovers with her granddaughters. She also enjoyed riding horses and going to the beach.
Including her mother, Beverly is survived by her daughter, Mckenzie Hughes (Patrick Flood); her son, Seth Beasley; two granddaughters, Paisley Flood and Ryleigh Beasley; a sister, Lisa Young (Gary); a brother, Tommy Livingston; and her fiancé, Jacob Lamb, all of Lawrenceburg.
Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with funeral following. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Seth Beasley, Patrick Flood, Dylan Livingston, Tommy Livingston, Adam MacIntosh, Billy Fint, Jesse Lamb and Jacob Lamb.
Memorials are suggested to the Beverly Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342


Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
