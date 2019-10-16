Bill Patterson,72, passed away at UK Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2019. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky on Sept. 20, 1947 to the late Alonzo and Ruth Smith Patterson.
As a young man, Bill's parents moved their family to Lexington. From this point of his life he decided to serve his country in the Army. Bill is a Vietnam War Veteran who also received two Bronze Stars. After his time in the military he returned home and made a career as a master plumber. He started working as a Superintendent in the Plumbing Department of UK; later he started his own plumbing business until he retired. Bill has been a resident of Lawrenceburg for 25 years. During this time he was a member on the Anderson County Board of Elections and also worked part time as an Assistant at Saffell House Funeral Home. Throughout life his faith was important to him and he was a member of Overland Church of Christ. In his spare time Bill enjoyed many things including fishing, hunting, people, and his family.
Mr. Patterson is preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Ruth Patterson; sisters, Lois Stidham and Betty Barker; brothers, Paul Patterson, Fred Patterson and Johnny Patterson.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Patterson and Ivy Linzy (Austin); son, Michael Patterson;best friend/fiance, Connie Blackwell; brothers, Charles "Jack" Patterson and Frank Douglas Patterson; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday., Oct. 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Saffell House Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held the following day, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saffell House Funeral Home with a graveside service immediately following at Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Linzy, Steve Morris, Jason Denny, Joe Denny, Denny Wainscott and Danny Bowman. Brother Steve Hardin will be preforming the service and Brother Glenn Demaree will be leading congregational singing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 17, 2019