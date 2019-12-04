Bitsy Glen Satterly, 67, of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at UK Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Harrodsburg, to the late JL Satterly and Elizabeth Azille Yeager Satterly. Bisty was a member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church; 1970 graduate of Western Anderson High; member of the IHRA and NHRA; he was an avid drag racer; enjoyed spending time with his dog, Sarge; and was a retired mechanist from Rand McNally where he worked for over 40 years.
Mr. Satterly is survived by his wife of 20 years, Melissa Dawn Collins, Lawrenceburg; son, Jason Glen (Kyla) Satterly, Lawrenceburg; 2 sisters, Cynthia (Bobby) Stopher, Lawrenceburg and Sue (Eugene) McHolan, of Harrodsburg; and one grandson, Jaxon Satterly, of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Monday.
Casket bearers will be Anthony Robinson, Tommy Brewer, Johnny Redwine, Jeremy Schell, Matthew Riley, Robby Stopher and Shawn McHolan. Honorary bearers will be Larry Crouch, Bobby Fraizer, Charlie Crabbi, Kenny Owens, Tony Porter and Fuzzy Thomas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Racers for Christ Div. 3, 1250 E. Baseline Rd. St. 101 Temple, AZ 85283 or D.R.A.W. c/o Rosalee Noble 4 Hance Dr. Charleston, IL 61920 or Bluegrass Care Navigators 663 Teton Trail Frankfort, KY 40601.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 5, 2019