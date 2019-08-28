|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
Bobby Eugene Medley, 80, husband of the late Virginia Ann (Morgan) Medley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence. Born January 15, 1939 in Anderson County, KY, Bobby was the son of the late Worley Medley and Nettie Casey Medley.
Along with his wife and parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Graves; a sister, Joyce Ann Sallee; and two brothers, Herbert Maurice Medley and Carrol V. Medley.
Bobby retired as the local manager of the Western Kentucky Gas Company office in Lawrenceburg following over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Sand Spring Baptist Church, a handyman around the house and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bobby is survived by his three children, Richard Medley and wife Kim, Bobbi Graves and husband Larry, and Dianna Hendrix and husband Marty, all of Lawrenceburg; six grandchildren, Jared (Lindsay) Graves, Aaron (Katelyn) Graves, Noah Medley, Delana (Aaron) Jones, Stephanie Hendrix, and Stacy Hendrix; three great grandchildren, Patterson Graves, Brooks Graves, and Parker Graves; a sister, Barbara Hatchell and husband Billy of Lawrenceburg; a sister-in-law, Linda Medley of Lawrenceburg; and a brother-in-law, Howard Sallee of Harrodsburg.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 10 to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. His grandson, Jared Graves officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Richard Medley, Marty Hendrix, Larry Graves, Jared Graves, Aaron Graves and Aaron Jones. Honorary bearers were Lindsay Graves, Katelyn Graves, Noah Medley, Delana Jones, Stephanie Hendrix, Stacey Hendrix, Patterson Graves, Brooks Graves, and Parker Graves.
Memorials are suggested to the Primate Rescue Center, 2515 Bethel Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Aug. 29, 2019
