Service Information Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home 701 N Main St LAWRENCEBURG , KY 40342 (502)-839-5151 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lawrenceburg First Christian Church Visitation 9:00 AM Lawrenceburg First Christian Church Service 11:00 AM Lawrenceburg First Christian Church Burial Following Services Lawrenceburg Cemetery

Bobby Joe Gritton, 78, husband of 54 years to Brenda Reed Gritton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his home. Bobby was born May 24, 1941 in Anderson County, son of the late J.W. Gritton and Rebecca (Peach) Gritton.

Including his wife, Bobby is survived by two children, Lisa Beth Snider and husband Joel Snider and Brent Wade Gritton and wife Amanda Shrout Gritton; and two granddaughters, Brooke Snider and Gracie Snider. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son Brian Wade Gritton; a brother, Billy Davis Gritton; and a nephew, Lynnwood Gritton.

Bobby was a 1959 graduate of Western High School and a 1963 graduate of Georgetown College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration where he was a member of Alpha Beta Pi Honorary Business Fraternity.

Bobby served in Kentucky's 100th Division from 1963 to 1969 as a Staff Sergeant. Bobby retired from Kentucky Utilities Corporate Office in Lexington from the fuel procurement department. After retirement he served as a Doorman for the Kentucky House of Representatives at the capital annex, later serving as supervisor of the doormen for a number of years. Bobby was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he had served at one time as Deacon and Chairman of the Board. He was a Kentucky Colonel under two Governors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He collected antique clocks. He was a member of the American Legion Post #34 and the Lexington Coal Exchange.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Lawrenceburg First Christian Church with Rev. Jim Wheeler and Rev. Eldon Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Gash, Eddie Gash, Shaun Winter, Kenny Moffett, Bob Henderson, and Jimmy Peach. Honorary bearers will be Ronnie Baker, Gene Richardson, Gilbert Sea, Glen Gritton, Glenn Collins and Larry Harris.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church, Memorial Fund, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.

