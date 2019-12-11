Boyce "Bob" Clayton Cruse, 61, husband of Linda S. Haugen Cruse, died Dec. 1, 2019 in Coco Beach, Florida.
Along with his wife and mother, Bob is survived by his four daughters, Stephanie Morris of Noblesville, Indiana, Melissa Miller of Fortville, Indiana, Megan Walling and Emily Hume, both of Lawrenceburg; and two sisters, Lycrecia Kennedy and Carol Campbell, both of Lawrenceburg.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Mike Hamrick will officiate the service. Burial with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, in Nicholasville. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 12, 2019