Guest Book View Sign Service Information Saffell House Funeral Home 340 S Main St Lawrenceburg , KY 40342 (502)-598-3268 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Saffell House Funeral Home 340 S Main St Lawrenceburg , KY 40342 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Lawrence Catholic Church Lawrenceburg , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brad Hahnes, 55, passed away at home in Hospice Care on Sept. 28, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Morristown, New Jersey on Nov.8, 1963, he was the son of the late Donald and Wendy Lewis Hahnes.

Brad graduated from Elizabeth High school in New Jersey and spent the first years of his life living in Elizabeth and Madison, NJ. After this part of his life Brad joined the Navy where he served his country for four years. After his service Brad remained in New Jersey with his family where he worked as a automotive technician. After careful consideration, Brad and his family moved to Lawrenceburg, Ky about 13 years ago. When they got to Kentucky Brad started working at Lowes in Frankfort. A big part of Brad's life was his faith and service in The Catholic Church. He was a member at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg where he was very involved serving as a Lector, a member on the Parish Council and Eucharistic Minister. Outside of his love for his family and his faith, Brad was a avid fisherman and hunter.

Mr. Hahnes is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Laura Hahnes; his sons, Matthew, Samuel and Benjamin Hahnes; his sister, Lindsay Hahnes; his brother, Johnathon Hahnes; his step-mother, Sally Ann Hahnes; his cousins, Leslie Skinner and Stacey Hannah; and his uncle, Robert Hing.

Mr. Hahnes is preceeded in death by his parents, Donald and Wendy Lewis Hahnes; and his uncle, Harold Hing.

Visitation will be held at Saffell House Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m..

Father Jeff Estacio will officiate the service with Father Chris Clay as the concelebrant. Pallbearers will be Lindsey Wells, Jonathon Hahnes, Matthew Hahnes, Chris Cirillo, Dave Harper and Tim Hammons.

Flowers are welcomed, while the family suggest contributions in Mr. Hahnes memory be made to Kidney Cancer Research or Bluegrass Care Navigators. The family is very grateful for the support and care during this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at



Brad Hahnes, 55, passed away at home in Hospice Care on Sept. 28, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Morristown, New Jersey on Nov.8, 1963, he was the son of the late Donald and Wendy Lewis Hahnes.Brad graduated from Elizabeth High school in New Jersey and spent the first years of his life living in Elizabeth and Madison, NJ. After this part of his life Brad joined the Navy where he served his country for four years. After his service Brad remained in New Jersey with his family where he worked as a automotive technician. After careful consideration, Brad and his family moved to Lawrenceburg, Ky about 13 years ago. When they got to Kentucky Brad started working at Lowes in Frankfort. A big part of Brad's life was his faith and service in The Catholic Church. He was a member at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg where he was very involved serving as a Lector, a member on the Parish Council and Eucharistic Minister. Outside of his love for his family and his faith, Brad was a avid fisherman and hunter.Mr. Hahnes is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Laura Hahnes; his sons, Matthew, Samuel and Benjamin Hahnes; his sister, Lindsay Hahnes; his brother, Johnathon Hahnes; his step-mother, Sally Ann Hahnes; his cousins, Leslie Skinner and Stacey Hannah; and his uncle, Robert Hing.Mr. Hahnes is preceeded in death by his parents, Donald and Wendy Lewis Hahnes; and his uncle, Harold Hing.Visitation will be held at Saffell House Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m..Father Jeff Estacio will officiate the service with Father Chris Clay as the concelebrant. Pallbearers will be Lindsey Wells, Jonathon Hahnes, Matthew Hahnes, Chris Cirillo, Dave Harper and Tim Hammons.Flowers are welcomed, while the family suggest contributions in Mr. Hahnes memory be made to Kidney Cancer Research or Bluegrass Care Navigators. The family is very grateful for the support and care during this difficult time.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home.Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anderson News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close