Brenda Hedges Raisor, 58, wife of 27 years to Darryl Wayne Raisor, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Including her husband, Brenda is survived by four children, Michael Ray Carey, Jr. and Michelle Davis of Shelbyville, Christina Wexler of Harrodsburg and Darryl "D.J." Raisor of Lawrenceburg; five sisters, Jacqueline Zeller, Patricia Hedges, Teresa Harp, Angela Hedges and Karen McDowell.
A Celebration of Brenda's Life was held on Monday, April 29, 2019 followed by service at Alton Christian Church. Bro. Noal Cotton Jr. officiated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on May 2, 2019