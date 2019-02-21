Brenda Sue Sims, 71, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
Brenda is survived by her son, Troy Dodson of Louisville; a grandson, Zachary Scott Dodson; a sister, Betty Hornback of Sonora; a sister-in-law Judith Sims of Harrodsburg.
Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 17 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Services were Monday, Feb. 18 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Will Cooper officiated the service. Burial followed in Springhill Cemetery in Harrodsburg.
Published in The Anderson News on Feb. 22, 2019