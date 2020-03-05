Brian Thomas Coligan

Guest Book
  • "I remember Brian being in the RiteAid store. He was always..."
    - Gayle Hume
  • "Brian you were a fine son, a good man, a great husband and..."
    - ROBERT COLIGAN
  • "What a great guy he was, always loving to chat with Brian...."
    - Edwin Mckee
  • "Thinking about the family and his girls. You all are in my..."
    - Jennifer Russell
  • "I used to work with Brian years ago and he was a great guy...."
    - Karen Driskell
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brian Thomas Coligan, 43, husband of Christina Moore Coligan, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center – ER.
Along with his wife and father Robert E. Coligan of Georgetown, Brian is survived by his two daughters, Kalani Ann Coligan and Kyrah Mae Coligan; his siblings, Lisa Michelle Skaggs of Upton, Jimella Prophet, Robert Coligan II, and Leslie Mann, all of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Feb. 28, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Scott Young of Ninevah Christian Church officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.