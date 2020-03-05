Brian Thomas Coligan, 43, husband of Christina Moore Coligan, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center – ER.
Along with his wife and father Robert E. Coligan of Georgetown, Brian is survived by his two daughters, Kalani Ann Coligan and Kyrah Mae Coligan; his siblings, Lisa Michelle Skaggs of Upton, Jimella Prophet, Robert Coligan II, and Leslie Mann, all of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Feb. 28, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Scott Young of Ninevah Christian Church officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020