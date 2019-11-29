Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Newton Hellard. View Sign Service Information Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 (502)-839-6901 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Newton Hellard, 82, of Lawrenceburg, widower of Beulah Byrd Hellard, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Bradford Square in Frankfort.

Mr. Hellard was born in Anderson County to the late George and Anna Pearl (Aldridge) Hellard. He was a member of Anderson Christian Church; retired from Four Roses Distillery in maintenance after 21 years of service; and a farmer.

Carl is survived by several nieces, nephews, and brother and sister in-laws. Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Nolan Walls officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Monday and prior to service on Tuesday.



William Herbert Hill, 91

William Herbert Hill, 91, of Shelbyville died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances Hornback Hill of Shelbyville; his children, Richard Allen Hill of Somerset; Susie Lynn Armstrong of Shelbyville; Jane Poe of Shelbyville; Ronda Hill of Shelby County; Michael Hill of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of service.

Carl Newton Hellard, 82, of Lawrenceburg, widower of Beulah Byrd Hellard, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Bradford Square in Frankfort.Mr. Hellard was born in Anderson County to the late George and Anna Pearl (Aldridge) Hellard. He was a member of Anderson Christian Church; retired from Four Roses Distillery in maintenance after 21 years of service; and a farmer.Carl is survived by several nieces, nephews, and brother and sister in-laws. Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.Funeral service was Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Nolan Walls officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Monday and prior to service on Tuesday.William Herbert Hill, 91William Herbert Hill, 91, of Shelbyville died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances Hornback Hill of Shelbyville; his children, Richard Allen Hill of Somerset; Susie Lynn Armstrong of Shelbyville; Jane Poe of Shelbyville; Ronda Hill of Shelby County; Michael Hill of Shelbyville.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of service. Published in The Anderson News on Nov. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anderson News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close