Carlene Nethery Cook, 73, of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, June 16 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
Her survivors include her husband of over 53 years, Charles "Jr." Cook of Taylorsville; her sons, Shawn Cook and Phillip Shannon Cook, all of Mount Eden; and her brothers, Mike Nethery of Mount Eden and Allen Nethery of Waddy.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mount Eden Christian Church, with the Rev. Adam Sayre and the Rev. Rodney Sallee officiating. Interment will be in Briar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.
Published in The Anderson News on June 20, 2019