Catherine L. "Lucy" Cox, 75 of Lawrenceburg, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her sister's home.
She was born June 26, 1944 in Raywick. She formerly worked in commercial insurance and was a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Edward "Jim" Cox (2015); two infant daughters, Mary Lucille and Catherine Annette Cox; her father and mother, Felix and Daisy Catherine Lee Mattingly; two sisters, Lillie Mae McIntyre and Mary Alice Mattingly; one brother, Robert Lee Mattingly.
Survivors include one sister, Shirley Ann Eldridge (Paul) of Lawrenceburg and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.. Memorials may go to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Masses.
Pallbearers are Cleve Eldridge, Josh Eldridge, Lee McIntire, Amanda Eldridge, Jon Aranas and Treavor Mattingly.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020