Charles Hubert Sparrow, 93, husband of the late Jewell Cunningham Sparrow, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Pine Meadows Health Care in Lexington. Born August 11, 1926 in Anderson County, Charles Hubert was the son of the late Charlie Sparrow and Beulah Blanch Edmondson Sparrow.
Including his parents, Mr. Sparrow was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Blanche Sparrow.
A graduate of Western High School in Anderson County, Mr. Sparrow served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Coxswain SV-6 during W.W. II. He retired as a shipping foreman with Central Screw for 23 years and Trig Inc. for 10 years. He later worked as a security guard for Kentucky State Police. After moving to Graefenburg in 1982, Hubert became a member, deacon, Sunday school teacher, led weekly Bible studies with shut-ins at Graefenburg Baptist Church. He and his wife also volunteered at the Shelbyville soup kitchen. After moving to Lawrenceburg, he and his wife became members of the Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two children, Beulah Diane Sparrow Larwood (husband Larry L.) of Independence, OR and Charles Stephen Sparrow (wife Kay) of Lawrenceburg, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Bob Ehr will officiate the service. Burial with military honors will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, Jan.9, from 11a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 111 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020