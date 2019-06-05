Charles Richard Hicks, Jr. died Monday May 27, 2019 at Kenton Point Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky.
He was born in Cynthiana on April 13, 1964 to Charles Richard Hicks, Sr. and the late Beulah Mae Nickerson Hicks.
He was employed at EKP and an avid fisherman.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife Susan Detherage Hicks and his children Wayne Hicks of Maysville, KY, Amanda(Zack)Walls of Lawrenceburg, , Braxton Hicks and Isabella Hicks, both of Maysville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nola Hicks and Emma Hicks. He is also survived by his siblings Jerry Hicks of Brooksville, Gina Flygstad and Tina Hawkins, both of Lawrenceburg, Angela Stratton of Texas, Catherine Hicks of Salvisa, and LIsa Hicks of Taylorsville.
Along with his mother he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and good friend Kenny Detherage.
Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m. Friday May 31, 2019 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville. Burial was in Green Acres Cemetery in Maysville. Visitation was 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to A League of Their Own or My Brother's Keeper. Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com
Published in The Anderson News on June 6, 2019