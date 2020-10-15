1/1
Charles William "Buddy" Baker
Charles William 'Buddy" Baker, 78, husband for 26 years to Ann Phillips Baker, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Versailles, died Monday, Oct 12, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Baker was born in Lexington, to the late Lee Sublett and Gladys Newby Baker. He was a Woodford County High School graduate and a maintenance supervisor at the Department of Military Affairs for many years before he retired.
Along with his wife he is survived by his daughter, Tara (Brandon) Stevens, Lexington; brother, Wayne (Roberta) Baker, Versailles; three sisters, Wanda Hill, Versailles, Debbie Reed, Harrodsburg, Darlene (Robert) Bowles, Burgin; and special family friend, Debbie Claunch, Harrodsburg.
He was preceded in death by a special great-nephew and 'little buddy,' Steven Wayne Baker; brother, Lee S. Baker, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Wilber Hill.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Rev. Susan Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation 11-1 p.m. prior to the service.
Pall bearers will be Brandon Stevens, Glyn Martin, Wayne Baker, John Hill, Mark Hill, and Ronald Baker.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office "Shop with a Cop" Program, 208 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
The family would kindly understand if you prefer to pay your respects for Charles at the cemetery due to current restrictions. Thank you.

Published in The Anderson News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
