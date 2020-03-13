Chasity Hope Phillips

Guest Book
  • "You was a great person to work with and great trainer. I'm..."
    - Sarah Sparks
  • "I never had the pleasure of meeting you, but we love your..."
    - Darlene & Steve Roberts
  • "Sherry and Missy, I am so sorry for your loss! Love and..."
    - Kathy Moffett Harvey
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss. May God wrap His loving..."
    - Dawn Royalty
  • "I didn't know you, but I met your little Carolyn this week..."
    - Deanna Sallee
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Chasity Hope Phillips, 30, died Tuesday, March 4, 2020 in Woodford County. Chasity is the daughter of Michael Ray Hibbs, Jr. and Shona Roshea Phillips Hibbs of Lawrenceburg.
Including her parents, Chasity is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Paige Brummett and Piper Vondalee Neal; a sister, Amber Nicole Penn of Lawrenceburg; two brothers, Joseph Michael Hibbs and David Waylon Phillips, both of Lawrenceburg.
Service was Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Visitation for Chasity was Friday and Saturday.
Memorials are suggested to the Chasity Phillips Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.