Chasity Hope Phillips, 30, died Tuesday, March 4, 2020 in Woodford County. Chasity is the daughter of Michael Ray Hibbs, Jr. and Shona Roshea Phillips Hibbs of Lawrenceburg.
Including her parents, Chasity is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Paige Brummett and Piper Vondalee Neal; a sister, Amber Nicole Penn of Lawrenceburg; two brothers, Joseph Michael Hibbs and David Waylon Phillips, both of Lawrenceburg.
Service was Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Visitation for Chasity was Friday and Saturday.
Memorials are suggested to the Chasity Phillips Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020