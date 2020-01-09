Christopher Kepler Lotz

Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to Chris' family. Chris was one of..."
    - Anna Allen-Edwards
  • "Love to all kids. Chris was as special to me as one of my..."
    - Linda ( Scott SACMAN Clark's) mom
  • "God speed Chris. Meet us all on that golden shore. "
    - Evelyn & Jeff (Adelia Lotz Riley's 2nd daughter) Lane
  • "Chris was on my team @ Toyota and was my very good friend. ..."
    - Craig Campbell
  • - Craig Campbell
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Obituary
Christopher Kepler Lotz, 64, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Lawrenceburg.
Christopher is survived by his four children, Keely Lotz Chamberlin of Burlington, Wisconsin, Krista Lotz, Cody Lotz and Kelyn Lotz all of Lawrenceburg; his siblings, Nicholas Lotz, Paris, Kentucky, Eric Lotz, Cynthiana, Joe Lotz Monroe, Georgia and Katherine "Dion" Bessette, Thorp, Wisconsin.
A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020
