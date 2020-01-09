Christopher Kepler Lotz, 64, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Lawrenceburg.
Christopher is survived by his four children, Keely Lotz Chamberlin of Burlington, Wisconsin, Krista Lotz, Cody Lotz and Kelyn Lotz all of Lawrenceburg; his siblings, Nicholas Lotz, Paris, Kentucky, Eric Lotz, Cynthiana, Joe Lotz Monroe, Georgia and Katherine "Dion" Bessette, Thorp, Wisconsin.
A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020