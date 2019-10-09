Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home 701 N Main St LAWRENCEBURG , KY 40342 (502)-839-5151 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ninevah Christian Church Service 1:00 PM Ninevah Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Sue Hockensmith Centers, 68, of Lawrenceburg, passed away Monday, Oct.7, 2019 in Lexington.

Connie is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Walter Jay Centers. Connie was born December 29, 1950 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Ira and Margaret Lewis Hockensmith.

Connie was a BCTCS graduate, a retired registered LPN, and attended the Glensboro Christian Church. Connie enjoyed life and making memories, especially with her family. She loved her farm, and the peace it brought to her and others, she enjoyed holiday decorating, but her greatest joy in life was being called Mammy.

Including her parents, Connie was preceded in death by three sisters, Lucille Miller, Doris Hall & Sharon "Dopey" Hockensmith; two brothers, Ronnie Hockensmith and J.W. "Bubby" Hockensmith.



Including her husband, Connie is survived by two daughters, Lori L. Bivens Centers and Somer K. (Travis) Robinson, all of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Karli J. Bivens, Kasey J. Bivens, Mason W. Robinson & Adelyn G. Robinson, all of Lawrenceburg; a sister, JoAnn Cox of Lawrenceburg; two brothers, Bobby Hockensmith of Frankfort and Roy Hockensmith of Waddy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.

A celebration of Connie's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Ninevah Christian Church from 10 a.m. till time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Will Cooper officiating. Emtombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Casket bearers will be Mark Bivens, Travis Robinson, Junior Hammons, Danny Miller, Daryl Miller, Ricky Conley, Tex Conley and Derek Young. Condolences to the family may be expressed at

