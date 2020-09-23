Curtis Marshall Ritchey, 86, husband of the late Sylvia Larkin Ritchey, passed away Sunday, Sept 20, 2020. Born April 21, 1934 in Anderson County.
Curtis is survived by his two sons, James Ritchey and Philip Ritchey, and their mother, Barbara Anglin, all of Lawrenceburg; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, David Ritchey of North Carolina;
Private services will be held with burial following in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Curtis' son, Philip Ritchey and Dr. Mike Hamrick will officiate the service.
Services are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.