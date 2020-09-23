1/
Curtis Marshall Ritchey
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Marshall Ritchey, 86, husband of the late Sylvia Larkin Ritchey, passed away Sunday, Sept 20, 2020. Born April 21, 1934 in Anderson County.
Curtis is survived by his two sons, James Ritchey and Philip Ritchey, and their mother, Barbara Anglin, all of Lawrenceburg; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, David Ritchey of North Carolina;
Private services will be held with burial following in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Curtis' son, Philip Ritchey and Dr. Mike Hamrick will officiate the service.
Services are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
September 22, 2020
We are sending prayers of love and comfort for all of you at this time of loss.
Garrett Franklin and Members New Life Christian Fellowship Church
Friend
September 22, 2020
We love you Curtis!! Everyone is in our prayers.
David Ritchey Kim Miller
Family
September 22, 2020
Quiet man loving man.
William "Buddy" Thompson
Friend
September 21, 2020
Whitney Monroe
Friend
September 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss!! Will keep the family in our prayers.
Dawn Royalty
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss praying for the family he was a great man!
Fran Inscoe
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
Our neighbor and friend.
We liked to talk to Mr. Ritchey about the hummingbirds.
He sure knew how to have many of them.
We will miss him.
He was a good man.





Clarence and Nancy Perkins
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
Mr. Ritchey was a delightful person. He was one of the first people I met when I moved to L-burg. We both walked at FBC and enjoyed many conversations! Well done, sir!
Bonnie Perry
September 21, 2020
james and phillip, Jeanie and I wish you peace and healing durning this time of mourning may god give you the passion that your dad had durning his life. Curtis was a dear friend.
larry, jeanie smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved