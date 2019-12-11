Cynthia Susan (Cook) Adams

Guest Book
  • "Prayers for paulene"
    - Verna Boggess
  • "We are sending lots of prayers and thoughts of love for the..."
    - Garrett Franklin and Members and Friends New Life Christian Fellowship Church
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Obituary
Cynthia Susan Cook Adams, 60, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Edgemont Manor in Cynthiana.
Including her mother, Cynthia is survived by a daughter, Katherine Nichole Adams and a son, Joseph Earl Adams, both of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Cameron Stigers, Chelsey Stigers, Xavier Hill and Joselyn Hill, all of Lawrenceburg; and a great grandson, Isaiah Stigers of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Camic officiated. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Monday.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 12, 2019
