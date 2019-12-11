Cynthia Susan Cook Adams, 60, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Edgemont Manor in Cynthiana.
Including her mother, Cynthia is survived by a daughter, Katherine Nichole Adams and a son, Joseph Earl Adams, both of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Cameron Stigers, Chelsey Stigers, Xavier Hill and Joselyn Hill, all of Lawrenceburg; and a great grandson, Isaiah Stigers of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Camic officiated. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Monday.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 12, 2019