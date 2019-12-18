Danny Dewayne Drury

Obituary
Danny Dewayne Drury, 48, passed away Nov. 14, 2019. He was born in Woodford County April 2, 1971 to Edwin Carrol ( Mildred W,) Drury and the late Patricia Wright.
He is survived by four children; Daniel Drury, Heather Fuller, Elizabeth Drury and Dalton Burchett, twelve grandchildren; Christopher Peniston, Demi Drury, Daniel Drury, Chelsea Fuller, Theo Fuller, Tarri Fuller, Torri Fuller, Tricia Fuller, Amiyah Jones, Charles Jones Jr., and Mary Jane Burchett, his father, Edwin Carrol ( Mildred W.) Drury, two brothers; Eddie ( Lisa) Drury, James ( Christy) Drury, one sister, Missy ( Buzz) Evans. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents; Lillard Thomas and Evelyn Wright.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Wright, a twin brother, David Delayne Drury, his maternal grandmother, Ann Holland, his paternal grandparents, J.C. and Leavie Leathers Drury.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday Nov.19, 2019 at Saffell House Funeral Home with Rev. Rusty Wollum officiating with burial following in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday 5 to 8 p.m. Pallbearers were Eddie Drury, James Drury, Cory Drury, Tim Fuller, Tim Ditemore, Darrell Crowe and Daniel Drury. Honorary bearers are; Kevin Mitchell, Kelly Mitchell, Darrell Crowe, J.R. Griffin and Chris Genton. Carlisle-Clark Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 19, 2019
