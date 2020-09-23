David Blankenship, 66, husband of Mary H. Blankenship, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Lexington. He was born Nov. 17, 1953 in Lexington to the late Andy B. and Edna Grace Conley Blankenship. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Morehead State University, and attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. An Eagle Scout and former Scout Leader with Troop 31, David was a man of many talents with several careers in his lifetime. He was an ordained minister and member of the Fellowship of Christian Magicians. As a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church, entertaining people of all ages with his gospel illusions was a favorite pastime. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Elinor, Utah; his sons, Andrew (Robin), Frankfort and John (Glenna), Berea; his sister, Tenny Teresa (Robert) Hogan, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Christian, Beatrix, Lela and Holt; other loving family members; and his long-time friend, Jim Kelley.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Sand Spring Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family will require those in attendance to wear masks. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven of Rest in Inez, Kentucky. havenofrestinez.wixsite.com/home.