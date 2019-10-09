David William Jones, 77, of Frankfort, died on Oct. 2, 2019.
David William Jones is survived by his wife Connie Jones; a daughter Candi Whitmer, of Bowling Green; a step-daughter Carrie Reed of Frankfort; a step-son Nick Grugin of Frankfort; and two brothers George Phillip Jones of Danville and Larry Kent Jones of Fairdale.
Visitations was held at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort on Monday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 pm, as well as Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of David's Life immediately followed Tuesday's visitation with burial and military honors in Frankfort Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 10, 2019