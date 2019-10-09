David William Jones (1942 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry to learn of the passing of David Jones. ..."
    - Doug Stith
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of Uncle David's passing. I have such..."
    - Carrie Barshaw
  • "Great Mentor, Great Man. Met David the first time in 2001..."
    - Curt Curtner
  • "So sorry to learn of David's passing. I was a coroner in..."
    - Bob Hunt
  • "Connie - We are so sorry to read about your loss of..."
    - Anne and David Lee
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
211 Washington St.
Frankfort, KY
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
211 Washington St.
Frankfort, KY
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
211 Washington St.
Frankfort, KY
Obituary
David William Jones, 77, of Frankfort, died on Oct. 2, 2019.
David William Jones is survived by his wife Connie Jones; a daughter Candi Whitmer, of Bowling Green; a step-daughter Carrie Reed of Frankfort; a step-son Nick Grugin of Frankfort; and two brothers George Phillip Jones of Danville and Larry Kent Jones of Fairdale.
Visitations was held at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort on Monday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 pm, as well as Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of David's Life immediately followed Tuesday's visitation with burial and military honors in Frankfort Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 10, 2019
