Davis Lee "Boo" Marshall

Davis "Boo" Lee Marshall, 58, of Frankfort, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Marshall is survived by one daughter, Dequala Marshall, of Vine Grove; siblings, Shirley Ramos, Frankfort, Patty Rosales-Ponce, Bertha Leake, and Wiley "Tuck" Cunningham, all of Lawrenceburg.
Visitation was held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. Cremation was chosen. A private burial will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on July 25, 2019
