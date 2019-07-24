Davis "Boo" Lee Marshall, 58, of Frankfort, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Marshall is survived by one daughter, Dequala Marshall, of Vine Grove; siblings, Shirley Ramos, Frankfort, Patty Rosales-Ponce, Bertha Leake, and Wiley "Tuck" Cunningham, all of Lawrenceburg.
Visitation was held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. Cremation was chosen. A private burial will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on July 25, 2019