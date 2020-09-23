1/1
Debbie Lynn Norris
1959 - 2020
Debbie Lynn Norris, 60, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Hospital.
She was born on Sept 16, 1959 in Lebanon, Kentucky. Mrs. Norris was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl Raley and Juanita Yaste Raley and her twin bothers Louis and Leslie Raley.
Survivors include her husband Mike Norris of Harrodsburg. Two sons, Richard Norris (Chelsea)-Lawrenceburg, Patrick Norris (Rebecca)Harrodsburg,
Daughter, Kimberly Rojas (Juan)Houston, TX Nine Grandchildren: Madison, Derek, Brayden, Nicole, Michael, Ashley, Connor, Ryker, Sofia Two Sisters: Connie Smothers-Nicholasville. Bobbi Jo Hamilton; Brother: Kenneth Raley, South Carolina.
Pallbearers: John Norris, James Norris , Donald Peterson, Brayden Norris, Benjamin Knowles, and Jeffrey Smothers
Funeral Services was held at Bosley Funeral Home. Interment was followed in Ryder Cemetery.



Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
