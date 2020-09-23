1/
Debra Jane (Ellison) Richardson
Debra Jane Ellison Richardson, 64, of Lawrenceburg formerly of Murray, KY passed away Sept 15, 2020.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Tracy Walters Vaughn of Lawrenceburg; two grandchildren, Abby Vaughn and Cory Vaughn; her sister, Jannis Kay Julian of Houston, TX;
A gathering of family and friends was held Sept. 18th followed by a memorial service beginning at Sand Spring Baptist Church,
On Sunday, a graveside service for Debbie was held at Murray Memorial Gardens, 3223 US-641, Murray.
Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Sand Spring Baptist Church.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
