Debra Jane Ellison Richardson, 64, of Lawrenceburg formerly of Murray, KY passed away Sept 15, 2020.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Tracy Walters Vaughn of Lawrenceburg; two grandchildren, Abby Vaughn and Cory Vaughn; her sister, Jannis Kay Julian of Houston, TX;
A gathering of family and friends was held Sept. 18th followed by a memorial service beginning at Sand Spring Baptist Church,
On Sunday, a graveside service for Debbie was held at Murray Memorial Gardens, 3223 US-641, Murray.
Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.