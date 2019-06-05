Del Gregory Drury, 76, passed away after a battle with lung cancer on June 3, 2019. Born May 27, 1943 in Louisville, KY.
Del served in the Air Force Security Service as a Russian linguist prior to returning to civilian life as an artist and owner of a sign painting business. He was a painter and author, and a proud lifelong member of Mensa.
Del is preceded in death by his mother, Della Castillo, father, Dennie Drury, brothers Dennie Joe Drury and Wallace Castillo, and sisters Mary Castillo and Donna Johnston.
He is survived by his children Debbie Reynolds-Drury, Greg (Courtney) Drury Jr., David Drury and Tiffany Webb; brothers Raymond (Caroline) Castillo, Pedro (Angie) Castillo, Jonnie Castillo and Richie Castillo; sisters Martha (Jim) Morrow, Patricia (James) Baker, Rebecca (Jake) Jacobs; ex-wife Joyce Drury; a special, loving niece Becky Castillo and 6 loving grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rev. Raymond Castillo will officiate the service. Burial with military honors will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
