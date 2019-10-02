DiAnna Lynn Jones, 66, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at her home in Lawrenceburg.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Jones; her sons, Tyler Jones and Brad Singleton; her daughter, Kimberly Shockly; her sisters,
Penny Burke, Brenda Billyue and Sherry Hill; and her brothers, Timothy Clark, Buck Hubbard and Shawn Hanners.
Visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Saffell House Funeral Home. The Funeral Service immediately followed visitation starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Saffell House Funeral Home. Burial was at Sauder Cemetery in Corinth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 3, 2019