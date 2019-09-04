Dorothy Mae Young Wells, 82, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Veldon Curtis Wells, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
She was born on April 3, 1937 to the late David Wesley and Rebecca Lowe Young. She was a member at Anderson Christian Church; worked for Anderson County Schools in the cafeteria; and a member of the retired angels at Anderson Christian Church.
Dorothy is survived by two children, Barbara (Scottie) Peach and Glenn (Shannon) Wells, both of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Dusty (Brandi) Peach, Tracy (Josh) Chambers, both of Lawrenceburg, Megan Osborne, Shelbyville and Branden Osborne, Lawrenceburg; four great-grandchildren, Natalie Chambers, Joshua Chambers, Emerson Osborne and Celeste Akins.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m.. Bro. Don Wells and Bro. Jonathan Gleason officiated.
Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Casket bearers were Jeff Young, Ronnie Wells, Bill Shouse, Bruce Willard, Jim Wells, and Mark Crutcher. Honorary bearers were Anderson Christian Church's Adult Sunday School Class.
