Earl Thomas Casey

Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Death Notice
Earl Thomas Casey, 58, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. Born March 29, 1961 in Harrodsburg, Earl is the son of Harold Thomas and Elvia Jean Puckett Casey. Earl worked as a tax payer service specialist with the Kentucky Department of Revenue for more than 26 years.
Including his parents, Earl is survived by three sons, Derrick T. Casey and Shawn Casey, both of Lawrenceburg, and Devin Earl Casey of Highland Heights, KY; and his brother, Brian K. Casey of Lawrenceburg.
Arrangements are pending at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com
Published in The Anderson News on June 28, 2019
