Earl Thomas Casey, 58, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. Born March 29, 1961 in Harrodsburg, Earl is the son of Harold Thomas and Elvia Jean (Puckett) Casey of Lawrenceburg.
Earl was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sydney Earl & Margie Puckett; and Thomas & Brunell Casey.
Earl was a graduate of Western Anderson High School. He enjoyed working with his dad at Casey's repair, Casey's Tillers, followed by Commonwealth Life Insurance. Earl later worked as an accountant at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an Administrator of the Courts with Kentucky State Archives, followed by several areas within the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
Earl was known for coaching several sports teams and leagues over the years including a traveling girls' softball team for 10 years.
Including his parents, Earl is survived by three sons, Derrick T. Casey & wife Elizabeth and Shawn Casey and wife Amber, all of Lawrenceburg, Devin Earl Casey and wife Nakayla of Burlington; two step grandchildren, Benjamin Stratton and Kenadee Stratton; a brother, Brian K. Casey and wife Michelle of Lawrenceburg; two nieces Hollie B. Casey of Lawrenceburg and Christen N. Casey of Shelby County and Aurora Jean; and many cousins.
Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Gritton and Bro. Al Peach officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday.
Memorials in memory of Earl Thomas Casey are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in The Anderson News on July 11, 2019