On Monday, April 22, 2019, Edward Robertson Sweasy Jr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 76.
Ed was born on March 7, 1943 in Frankfort, Kentucky to Eloise and Edward Sweasy. He retired from IBM and later, from Four Roses Distillery. On June 1, 1962, he married Patricia Rogers Sweasy. They have two children, Candice Sweasy and Kevin Sweasy.
Ed had a passion for hunting, fishing, farming and the outdoors. He also loved woodworking in his backyard playhouse. He enjoyed making spoons and Shaker boxes and many other special pieces that are much loved and admired by family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and laughter, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Eloise. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia, his two children, Candice and Kevin, his brother Jackie (LaJaun), sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Lawrenceburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or The , 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on May 2, 2019