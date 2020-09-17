Elizabeth Aldridge, 55, went home to be with her Jesus Aug. 21,2020.

Elizabeth was born June 23, 1965 in Frankfort, to the late Ronald Coleman Stinnett and Elizabeth Louise Leonard.

She was a faithful member of Emerge Ministries and had a true servants heart.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Coleman Stinnett.

Along with her step-father, Fred Allen Leonard, she is survived by three children, Jimmie Ray Hawkins Jr, Krystal Renee (Jeffrey) Hess, Steven Franklin (Kayla) Aldridge, siblings David Allen Leonard and Paul Brandon Leonard, several grandchildren, bonus grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and countless close friends she considered family.

Elizabeth had an enormous heart, was a woman of strong faith and loved to share Jesus with everyone she met. She was a bright light and lead many to Christ. Elizabeth will be dearly missed, but everyone who knew her finds joy in knowing she is now at peace with her Jesus. We look forward to the glorious reunion to come!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store