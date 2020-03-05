Elizabeth Jane Robinson, 93, of Lawrenceburg, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
Elizabeth is survived by three sisters, Lucille Pelkonen of Stanford, Virginia Robinson and Lydia Robinson, both of Lawrenceburg.
Service will be 1p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Ehr officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020