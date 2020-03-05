Elizabeth Jane Robinson

Guest Book
  •  
    - Christopher Phillips
  • "Sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort."
    - Delores Phillips
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Robinson, 93, of Lawrenceburg, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
Elizabeth is survived by three sisters, Lucille Pelkonen of Stanford, Virginia Robinson and Lydia Robinson, both of Lawrenceburg.
Service will be 1p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Ehr officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020
