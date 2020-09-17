You were an amazing young man who put up the biggest fight with your disease. You came back so many times when we thought that surely this was your “time”, but God had other plans so he kept you around just a little longer each time. You got to do some pretty amazing things and see some awesome places!! I’m so thankful I got to see you before you passed and you were in good spirits and I’ll always remember that joke you told me lol !!! You were loved by many and will be missed like crazy by your Mom and Nanny and Papaw. You are now free to run and play and be a normal kid love You bunches , Great Aunt Cheryl ♥♥♥♥♥

Cheryl Harrison

