Ethan Loranzy "Edog" Presley, 14, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home. Ethan is the son of Marti G. Turpin of Lawrenceburg.
Along with his mother, Ethan is also survived by a brother, Christopher Richardson of Winchester; maternal grandparents, Gail and Allen Johns of Lawrenceburg, and Eldon Turpin of Burnside; and friend Joe Toles; half-sister, Kirsten Shelton Presley of Tennessee.
Ethan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Steve Presley and Linda Stansell.
A private Celebration of Ethan's Life was held at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Ethan Presley Memorial Fund, c/o Marti Turpin, 1141 Versailles Rd., Lot 39, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.