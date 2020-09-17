1/
Ethan Loranzy Presley
2006 - 2020
Ethan Loranzy "Edog" Presley, 14, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home. Ethan is the son of Marti G. Turpin of Lawrenceburg.
Along with his mother, Ethan is also survived by a brother, Christopher Richardson of Winchester; maternal grandparents, Gail and Allen Johns of Lawrenceburg, and Eldon Turpin of Burnside; and friend Joe Toles; half-sister, Kirsten Shelton Presley of Tennessee.
Ethan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Steve Presley and Linda Stansell.
A private Celebration of Ethan's Life was held at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Ethan Presley Memorial Fund, c/o Marti Turpin, 1141 Versailles Rd., Lot 39, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Memories & Condolences

September 3, 2020
To you Ethan, brave and sweet young man.Your aunt Sharon loves you. Rest well sweetheart.
Sharon LaTour
Family
September 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of E Dog.
I worked as the Assistant Store Manager of Shoe Sensation and I remember the first time I met E Dog and his Papaw Allen. E Dog definitely knew how to light up the room with his smile. Everytime I saw him and his Papaw he would tell jokes. We would joke around and he would tell me about his girlfriends in Kroger and Walmart. We laugh and hug. He was truly an inspiration to so many his legacy will live on. Rest in Peace sweet Angel. No more pain. Fly Free Angel.
May God comfort the family and friends during these times.
I will truly miss you E Dog. Love you
Carol Gaulin
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
Ethan could always make you laugh with his goofy jokes that I’m sure came from his papaw Allen! He loved to try to scare me with his fake spiders or a scary mask. He was such a sweet boy that never complained but you could see his pain. He loved his family and always put on quite a show for everyone. I am going to miss him, but I know he is with Jesus and is laughing and playing. I love you Ethan and I hope I’m going to see you one day. Hugs and kisses, Aunt Charlotte
Charlotte Dotson
Family
September 2, 2020
You were an amazing young man who put up the biggest fight with your disease. You came back so many times when we thought that surely this was your “time”, but God had other plans so he kept you around just a little longer each time. You got to do some pretty amazing things and see some awesome places!! I’m so thankful I got to see you before you passed and you were in good spirits and I’ll always remember that joke you told me lol !!! You were loved by many and will be missed like crazy by your Mom and Nanny and Papaw. You are now free to run and play and be a normal kid love You bunches , Great Aunt Cheryl ♥♥♥♥♥
Cheryl Harrison
Family
September 2, 2020
You will be missed but I'm glad you are with your Nanny Linda. She loved you so much. You were a strong young man. I will always love that you called me the lady with the gangster car. God's speed to you Ethan. I love you.
Tracy Hopper
Family
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful little boy. We will love you and miss you always.
Hannah Agee
Family
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert & Carol johns
Family
September 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He sounds like he was an amazing boy.
Rippy Family
September 2, 2020
You will be so missed little brother
EZ Shepard
September 2, 2020
I love you more than the whole sky bubba .
Kelly King
Family
