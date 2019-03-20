Ethyl Agnes (Sims) Letcher, 78 of Lawrenceburg, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Crestview Center in Shelbyville.
Ethyl is survived by siblings, Mildred "Millie" Blair of Lawrenceburg, Wesley N. Sims and Roberta Lee Crafton of Mt. Washington.
Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 21, 2019