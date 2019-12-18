Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Crestwood Christian Church 1882 Bellefonte Drive View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Crestwood Christian Church 1882 Bellefonte Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Forrest E. Hahn, Jr. passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, following a long illness. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen (Steve) Jefferson and his brother, Jimmy (Sandra) Hahn.

Forrest was born June 21, 1935 in Lawrenceburg, to the late Martella J. Hahn and the late Forrest E. Hahn, Sr. of Cincinnati, Ohio. Forrest played high school football and basketball for Anderson county High, excelling in basketball and making the starting five. Following graduation from high school he enrolled at Transylvania University graduating in 1957 with a bachelor's degree. He also received a Master's degree from the University of Kentucky. He retired in July, 2000 after 38 years with UK. Forrest, better known to his family and friends as Jackie, had a dry sense of humor that was particularly seen after you got to know him. He loved to camp and had an engineer's mentality, constantly repurposing old items. He will be deeply missed by his family. He was a member of Crestwood Christian Church since 1963.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara G. Hahn; his daughters Janet (Fred) Rivers, Susan (Brandon) Handler and his son, Forrest III (Darisa) Hahn. Also surviving are six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Hahn's arrangements.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 18 (today) at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, with visitation beginning at noon till the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY, 40504.

The family wants to thank Bluegrass Care Navigators, Bluegrass Extra Care and many other caregivers too numerous to mention. To share a remembrance of Forrest or offer condolences to his family, please visit

Forrest E. Hahn, Jr. passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, following a long illness. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen (Steve) Jefferson and his brother, Jimmy (Sandra) Hahn.Forrest was born June 21, 1935 in Lawrenceburg, to the late Martella J. Hahn and the late Forrest E. Hahn, Sr. of Cincinnati, Ohio. Forrest played high school football and basketball for Anderson county High, excelling in basketball and making the starting five. Following graduation from high school he enrolled at Transylvania University graduating in 1957 with a bachelor's degree. He also received a Master's degree from the University of Kentucky. He retired in July, 2000 after 38 years with UK. Forrest, better known to his family and friends as Jackie, had a dry sense of humor that was particularly seen after you got to know him. He loved to camp and had an engineer's mentality, constantly repurposing old items. He will be deeply missed by his family. He was a member of Crestwood Christian Church since 1963.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara G. Hahn; his daughters Janet (Fred) Rivers, Susan (Brandon) Handler and his son, Forrest III (Darisa) Hahn. Also surviving are six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Hahn's arrangements.Funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 18 (today) at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, with visitation beginning at noon till the time of service.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY, 40504.The family wants to thank Bluegrass Care Navigators, Bluegrass Extra Care and many other caregivers too numerous to mention. To share a remembrance of Forrest or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anderson News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close