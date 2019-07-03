Frances Elizabeth Etherington Sea, 86, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Forrest Murrell Sea, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington.
Mrs. Sea was born in Anderson County to the late Robert and Frances Hazel Etherington. She was a graduate of Kavanaugh High School and a homemaker.
Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Joseph M. Sea and Chris Etherington Sea; daughter, Mary Jane (Ricky) Sea Votaw, all of Lawrenceburg; two grandchildren, Megan (Paul) Bailey, Winchester, and Joshua Chris (Jennifer) Sea, Lawrenceburg; great-grandchildren, Samuel Forrest Bailey, Hazel Elizabeth Bailey, and Morgan Sophia Bailey.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lee Etherington Smith.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Terry Cooper officiating.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in The Anderson News on July 4, 2019