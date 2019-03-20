Fredy Marshall Wagoner, 82, of Lawrenceburg formerly of Louisville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. Marshall is the husband of Virginia S Wagoner.
Including his wife, Marshall is survived by two children, Donna Moore and Fredy Marshall Wagoner, Jr., both of Georgia.
No public services are scheduled. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 21, 2019