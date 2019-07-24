Gadie Sue Shepherd Whitaker, 50, wife of 8 years to Everett Wayne Whitaker, of Lexington, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Along with her husband she is survived by two sons, Joshua Mullins, of Hazard and Curt Whitaker, of Harrodsburg; two brothers, James Shepherd, Chavis Shepherd, of Viper; four sisters, Shirley Sturgill, Eolia, Jeanette Eddington, Viper, Wanda Bowman, of Danville and Betty Shepherd, of Frankfort.

Funeral services were Monday, July 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Gash Memorial Chapel. Bro. Gary Ward officiated. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Another funeral service was held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Maggard Funeral Home in Hazard, KY at 4:00 p.m. Bro. Bill Adkins officiated. A visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at Maggard Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery.