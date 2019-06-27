George "Eric" Smith

Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Death Notice
Send Flowers

George "Eric" Smith, 61, husband of 41 years to Joyce Goodlett Smith, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.
Along with his wife Joyce, Eric is survived by a daughter, Marsha McGuffin of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Patricia Pollnow of Belgium, Germany; and two brothers, Kenneth Smith of Florida and Michael Smith of Belgium, Germany.
A Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to time of service Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the Eric Smith Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.