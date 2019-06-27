George "Eric" Smith, 61, husband of 41 years to Joyce Goodlett Smith, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.
Along with his wife Joyce, Eric is survived by a daughter, Marsha McGuffin of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Patricia Pollnow of Belgium, Germany; and two brothers, Kenneth Smith of Florida and Michael Smith of Belgium, Germany.
A Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to time of service Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the Eric Smith Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on June 28, 2019