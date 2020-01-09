Gladys Jones Satterly, 95, wife of the late Lillard "Bo" Satterly, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her residence. Born Jan. 10, 1924 in Anderson County, Gladys was a daughter of the Charles D. Jones and Julia Hockersmith Jones.
Along with her husband and parents, Gladys was preceded in death by a sister, Julia "Dolly" Robinson, and two brothers Sammy Jones and Garnett Jones.
A 1944 graduate of Kavanaugh High School, Gladys worked as an accounting clerk for Greyhound Bus Lines in Lexington and Cleveland. She was the former chairwoman of the West Cleveland Christian Women's Club and a member of the Lawrenceburg Pierian Woman's Club. Gladys was a member of First Baptist Church where she formerly served as the WMU Director and a member of the New Hope Sunday School Class.
Gladys is survived by her four children, Hal Douglas (wife Mary) Satterly (wife Mary) of Lexington, Wendy (husband Alan) Hart, Robyn (husband Bill) Myers, and Leesa (husband Bruce) Stevens, all of Lawrenceburg; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a brother Glenn Jones of Lexington.
Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Bob Ehr and Dr. Jeff Eaton officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday.
Gladys' grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church, TV Ministry, 111 North Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020