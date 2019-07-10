Send Flowers Death Notice



The husband of the late Nora Hammons Harberson, he was born in Hazard on March 23, 1936 to the late Mary Brandenburgh and Harold Clark Harberson. A graduate of Berea College and the University of Minnesota, he worked for the Kentuck Dept. of Agriculture on the Governor's Council on Agriculture and the Ohio University Dept. of Health. A member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as an usher for many years, he was most recently a member of the FUMC and First Christian Church's television ministries.

Harold is survived by two daughters, Joy Harberson Hoskins (Kelly) of Lawrenceburg and Kathy Harberson of Frankfort; two sons, Glenn Harberson (Lori Hockensmith) of Lexington and David Harberson (Jennifer) of Louisville; two grandchildren, Jessica Hoskins Roberts of Frankfort and Jennifer Hoskins of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Janet and brother Albert.

Private services were held by the family with Rev. Jack Brewer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404 or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.

