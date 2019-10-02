Harold "Wayne" Stockton, 70, husband of Sherrill (Shields) Stockton, passed away Saturday, Sept.28, 2019 in Lexington. Wayne was born July 20, 1949 in Frankfort, KY, the son of Annelle Stine Stockton of Lawrenceburg and the late Harold Allison Stockton.
Wayne was a retired Maintenance Supervisor for Kentucky Utilities Tyrone Power Plant and a construction supervisor for Stockton Built, LLC. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Lawrenceburg and had served in the Kentucky National Guard. Wayne enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Woodford County Country Club. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
Including his wife and mother, Wayne is survived by three children, Doug Stockton (Teri Jean) of Lawrenceburg, David Stockton (Sarah) of Frankfort and Sarah Shirley (Tommy) of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, T.W. Stockton, Brice Stockton, Chloe Stockton, Kinsley Stockton, Kobie Shirley and Cooper Shirley; and his sister, Mary Allison Stockton of Lawrenceburg.
Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till time of service Wednesday.
Serving as pallbearers will be T.W. Stockton, Brice Stockton, Tommy Shirley, Doug Shields, Mark Stockton, and Carroll Stine. Honorary bearers will be Kobie Shirly, Cooper Shrirtly, Chloe Stockton and Kinsley Stockton.
Memorials are suggested to one's favorite charity. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 3, 2019