Herbert "Ansel" Roe, 76, husband of Rose Roe, passed away peacefully at his home in Lawrenceburg on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born March 8, 1944 in Woodford County, Kentucky, son of the late Loranza and Annie Bell Clark Roe Sr.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Irene Baber and brothers, Harvey, Roy, Walter, Jerry, Loranza "Junior" Roe, and granddaughter, Jaclyn Brooke Roe. Ansel is survived by his wife, Rose Roe, sons, Herbert A. Roe, Jr. (Retha), Jackie W. Roe (Paula McGowan), daughters, Teresa (Eric) Harris, Sherry (Mike) Carnahan, Diane (Kipp) Waller, brother, Bobby Roe (Peggy) 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1pm on Thursday at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery. www.BlackburnandWard.com