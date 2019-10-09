Hettie Etherington Simpson, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Ezra Simpson, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Simpson was born in Anderson County to the late Willard and Grace Camic Etherington. She was a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church and former bank manager and Assistant Vice President at Lawrenceburg National Bank. Hettie is survived by her daughter, Karen (Robert) West, of Wilmore; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Haye, and son, David Haye.
Funeral services were at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Bro. Jacob Cox officiated. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 10, 2019