Hilda Dawson Fallis, 90, of Lawrenceburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Waddy, Kentucky, to the late Albert and Lalah Dawson.
After graduating from Bryant and Stratton Business College in Louisville, she began her career at the Anderson National Bank as a secretary to the bank president. She retired as senior vice-president of operations after 43 years with the bank. She was a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church and was an avid fan of University of Kentucky basketball. She loved to travel and to meet new people.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, C. C. Fallis, Jr., her brother Alfred Dawson, and her sister, Charlotte Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Bridges (Jim) of Union, Kentucky and two nephews, Kevin Dawson and Steven Dawson, in addition to other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special caregiver, Jo Ann Adams of Lawrenceburg.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or alz.org.
