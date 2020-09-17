Ann, as you know your Mom was a beautiful sweet person . I had the privilege of growing up with Hilda. We were neighbors, back when neighbors were close, almost like family. I was the youngest in a family of 7 children. My brother Bill and sister Delphia were closer to the age of Hilda, her brother Alfred, and sister Charlotte, and spent a lot of time with them. I was the pesky little sister hanging around and was the recipient of some spoiling from them. I loved Hilda and admired her beauty and was fascinated with her cheer-leading ability. She was always so loving and cordial to me. Our relationship and interests continued through the years especially after Hilda and C C welcomed the birth of their beloved daughter Ann and Bill and I welcomed the birth of our son Don. They were close to the same age and attended Georgetown at the same time. Hilda and I kept in touch during those days. As often happens, our communication waned during more recent years, but the love and admiration I have for Hilda is still very real! Sending my love to Ann, the ultimate joy of her Mom and Dad. Our love, prayers and sympathy, Ann

Joyce Jennings

Friend