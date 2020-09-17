1/1
Hilda Dawson Fallis
1929 - 2020
Hilda Dawson Fallis, 90, of Lawrenceburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Waddy, Kentucky, to the late Albert and Lalah Dawson.
After graduating from Bryant and Stratton Business College in Louisville, she began her career at the Anderson National Bank as a secretary to the bank president. She retired as senior vice-president of operations after 43 years with the bank. She was a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church and was an avid fan of University of Kentucky basketball. She loved to travel and to meet new people.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, C. C. Fallis, Jr., her brother Alfred Dawson, and her sister, Charlotte Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Bridges (Jim) of Union, Kentucky and two nephews, Kevin Dawson and Steven Dawson, in addition to other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special caregiver, Jo Ann Adams of Lawrenceburg.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or alz.org.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
21 entries
September 15, 2020
My heart breaks for you Ann. I dont have a number for you, no ID on my landline you called. I would love to talk to you, please call my cell 859-361-2500
Karen Marlowe
Family
September 13, 2020
I knew Hilda for many years by working with her, also we were in the same Sunday School class and church. She was such a precious friend and I loved her sweet smile and ways of showing her love to other people. I’m sorry Ann for your loss, she was so special.
Sybil Smith
Friend
September 12, 2020

Hilda was a wonderful person and had a positive impact on my life. Her help at the bank helped me become who I am. I always appreciated her. I’m sorry for your loss.
Kenneth Hurst
Friend
September 11, 2020
Hilda with the beautiful smile. She will be missed.
Garrett Franklin and Members New Life Christian Fellowship Church
Friend
September 10, 2020
I had the pleasure of taking care of her, she was a sweet lady. She will be missed dearly.
April Ford
Friend
September 10, 2020
Ann Dawson,
Nick and I were saddened to hear of the loss of your precious mother. May the memories of her live on and bring you peace. She was one amazing woman. Remembering you, Jim and your mother today and always.
Deanna & Nick Katko
Friend
September 10, 2020
Ann,
So sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a sweet lady. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Peggy Franklin
Peggy Franklin
September 10, 2020
Ann, We are sending our love and sympathy. She and your dad were such great people. We were just talking about Her and you a few weeks ago. May the Lord wrap his arms around you and give you comfort. Love, Larry, Barbara, Brad, Stacy and family (Briscoe)
Barbara Briscoe
Friend
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tony & Peggy Gates
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
Ann, as you know your Mom was a beautiful sweet person . I had the privilege of growing up with Hilda. We were neighbors, back when neighbors were close, almost like family. I was the youngest in a family of 7 children. My brother Bill and sister Delphia were closer to the age of Hilda, her brother Alfred, and sister Charlotte, and spent a lot of time with them. I was the pesky little sister hanging around and was the recipient of some spoiling from them. I loved Hilda and admired her beauty and was fascinated with her cheer-leading ability. She was always so loving and cordial to me. Our relationship and interests continued through the years especially after Hilda and C C welcomed the birth of their beloved daughter Ann and Bill and I welcomed the birth of our son Don. They were close to the same age and attended Georgetown at the same time. Hilda and I kept in touch during those days. As often happens, our communication waned during more recent years, but the love and admiration I have for Hilda is still very real! Sending my love to Ann, the ultimate joy of her Mom and Dad. Our love, prayers and sympathy, Ann
Joyce Jennings
Friend
September 10, 2020
Ann,
We extend our deepest sympathy to you. We loved Hilda and CC so much. They were just like family to us, helping us and loving our children. We were so blessed to be their neighbors for 17 years. We love you.
Martha and Mark Birdwhistell
Neighbor
September 9, 2020
Ann, you know that I thought the world of your mother. She always had a loving smile and kind words when I would see her. My prayers are for peace and comfort for you.
Douglas Briscoe
Friend
September 9, 2020
Ann
Steven and I are so very sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a sweet lady. May God wrap His loving arms around you and comfort you during this time. Prayers for you and the family.
Dawn Royalty
Friend
September 9, 2020
Ann, sorry to hear about your Mom, we had some fun times working together at Anderson National Bank. You had a wonderful Mother and I know you will surely miss her. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Janet Bryant Sutherland
Coworker
September 9, 2020
A woman we truly loved and respected.
Gary and Mary Jane Gaines
Friend
September 9, 2020
Jerry & I were so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Your family was so very special to us & our girls. Lalah or as we always called her Dawson, said I was her 3rd daughter & Charlotte & Hilda their other sister. That always meant the world to me. So many years have passed since living on Sunset Drive but the memories are so vivid in my mind. All of them will never be forgotten. May peace be with you Ann Dawson, you are in our thoughts & prayers. Much Love, Judi, Jerry, Stephanie & Natalie Peach
Judith Peach
Friend
September 9, 2020
Blessing on the Fallis family , may she have peace that passeth all understanding
EDwin MCKEE
Friend
September 9, 2020
Ann, so very sorry to hear about your Mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time in your life. May God comfort you in the days ahead.
LAURA WILSON
Friend
September 9, 2020
Ann and family - Sorry for your loss. Prayers from our family to yours for strength with the passing of a very sweet lady who always seemed to have a smile on her face.
God Bless,
Jeff & Leigh Lilly
Jeff & Leigh Lilly
Friend
September 9, 2020
Hilda was a great person and personal friend. I enjoyed our time working together at the bank and I know she will be greatly missed. Ann, our prayers and thoughts are with you as you go through this difficult time.
Gary and Lynn Chilton
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Ann Dawson I am so sorry to be reading about your precious mom. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you, Hope Hellard Shadowen
Hope Shadowen
Friend
